Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 26,272 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 105,088.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,272 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

