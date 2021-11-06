Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 101,628.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.29.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy stock opened at $260.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.96, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $283.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

