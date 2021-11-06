Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 72,042 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 118,101.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,103 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,042 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 18,395 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,306,462,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,025 shares of the airline’s stock worth $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 246,286 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the airline’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.96.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LUV stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.