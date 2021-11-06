Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 13,201 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 101,546.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 50,490.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $267.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.98. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of -311.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,637 shares of company stock worth $11,536,815 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

