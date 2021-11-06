Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 12,149 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 134,988.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after purchasing an additional 238,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 35.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,032,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after purchasing an additional 268,939 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KSU. Barclays decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $308.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.78. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 302.37 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $175.45 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 211.77%.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $1,415,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

