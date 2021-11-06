Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.12 ($11.91).

A number of analysts have commented on B4B3 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($12.12) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Metro in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Metro in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Metro in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

ETR B4B3 remained flat at $€11.70 ($13.76) on Friday. 220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro has a 52 week low of €8.40 ($9.88) and a 52 week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 million and a PE ratio of 40.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.28.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

