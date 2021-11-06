MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of V.F. by 409.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in V.F. by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in V.F. by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VFC. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

