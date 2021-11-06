MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 7,024 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,682 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 640 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $129.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

