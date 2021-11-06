MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 467 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,682 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,843,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,956,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 35,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,847,000 after buying an additional 73,051 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,361 shares of company stock worth $24,529,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.78.

ANSS stock opened at $406.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.74. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.