MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,495 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 323,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,867,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 589,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,269,000 after purchasing an additional 319,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,963,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,439,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $164.24.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 278.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.