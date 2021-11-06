MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,593,750. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARWR opened at $80.73 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ARWR. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

