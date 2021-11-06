MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,615 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 8,489.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,651 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,155,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,022 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

