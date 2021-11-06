Method Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $1,410.00 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 6th. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $495,930.81 and approximately $1,410.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00051855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.78 or 0.00264747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00098771 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

