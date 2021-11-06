MetaHash (MHC) Price Tops $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $31.07 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00083080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00078733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00100191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,074.32 or 1.00566545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,369.76 or 0.07195353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00022427 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,057,998,754 coins and its circulating supply is 2,888,074,690 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

