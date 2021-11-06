Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,814,000 after buying an additional 820,618 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,005,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,206,000 after acquiring an additional 64,216 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,941,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 90,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,902,000 after acquiring an additional 711,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.