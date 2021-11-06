Meridian Network (LOCK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $625.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $228,221.98 and $625.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.21 or 0.00419516 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001263 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.87 or 0.01044448 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

