Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,057,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 5.8% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $160,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. State Street Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,537,000 after buying an additional 1,385,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,289,000 after buying an additional 1,435,230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,843,000 after buying an additional 3,348,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,871,000 after buying an additional 3,594,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $11,856,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,903 shares of company stock worth $24,071,708. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

