Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $90.54, but opened at $82.05. Merck & Co., Inc. shares last traded at $82.38, with a volume of 497,556 shares.

Specifically, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,903 shares of company stock valued at $24,071,708 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.16.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.51. The stock has a market cap of $206.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433,323 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

