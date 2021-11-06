Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) CFO Sells $1,668,485.00 in Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:MRK opened at $81.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $206.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,542,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

