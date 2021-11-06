Memetic / PepeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $3,973.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.64 or 0.00310602 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014664 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003969 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

