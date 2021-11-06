Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLSPF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Melrose Industries stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

