Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.74%. The Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,825.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,168 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

