Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Takes Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.52.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $214.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.17.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

