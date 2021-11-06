Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys New Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $224.58 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $237.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.