Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.20 Million

Brokerages expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to post $309.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.40 million. Medpace posted sales of $259.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,437. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Medpace by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Medpace by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Medpace by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace has a 12 month low of $112.54 and a 12 month high of $229.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.21.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

