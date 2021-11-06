Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.810-$1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $21.09 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medical Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Medical Properties Trust worth $90,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

