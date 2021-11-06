mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.21

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.21 and last traded at C$5.33, with a volume of 57769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.49.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.09 million and a PE ratio of -11.67.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.55 million. Analysts expect that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

