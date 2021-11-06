McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $279.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $261.00 to $279.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MCK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.42.

NYSE MCK opened at $221.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.67. McKesson has a twelve month low of $168.88 and a twelve month high of $227.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,913 shares of company stock worth $9,024,783. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in McKesson by 140.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,886,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 173.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after purchasing an additional 653,442 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,064,375,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after acquiring an additional 393,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

