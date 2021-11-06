McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 45.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of MUX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 3,153,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in McEwen Mining stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,022,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 790,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of McEwen Mining worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

MUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

