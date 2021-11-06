MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.11 EPS

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 584.69% and a negative net margin of 140.00%.

Shares of NYSE MBI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.72. 368,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,492. The company has a market cap of $855.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. MBIA has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

Get MBIA alerts:

In other MBIA news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $313,356.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,753.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MBIA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 455.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of MBIA worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MBIA

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.