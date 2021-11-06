Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

MEC opened at $17.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $22.16.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Michels bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $170,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

