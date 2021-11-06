Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.2% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $66,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $348.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $344.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.07. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $310.09 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.19.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $28,487,930.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,560,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,439,508,923.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

