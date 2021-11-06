Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 285 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ opened at $57.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

