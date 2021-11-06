Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 269.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,811,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,657 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 322,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 119.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JCPB opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $56.54.

