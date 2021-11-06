Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,642 shares of company stock worth $1,927,818. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

