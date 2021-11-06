Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $952,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.13 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.50 and a twelve month high of $110.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day moving average is $108.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

