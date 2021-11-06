Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $158.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.39 and a twelve month high of $159.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

