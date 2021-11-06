Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $58,034.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $280.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.84 and a 200-day moving average of $256.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $296.32.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.