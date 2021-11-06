Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $58,034.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $280.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.84 and a 200-day moving average of $256.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $296.32.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,196,000 after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 16,650.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,468,000 after purchasing an additional 563,611 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2,214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,884,000 after purchasing an additional 267,892 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,315,000 after purchasing an additional 231,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,059,000 after purchasing an additional 197,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

