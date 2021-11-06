Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

RTH opened at $191.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.97. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $147.18 and a 12 month high of $193.01.

