Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 337,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after buying an additional 201,310 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,394,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 68,596 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,313. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $72.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.19.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.