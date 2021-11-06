Marshall Wace LLP Takes $394,000 Position in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Boqii at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boqii by 193.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 97,165 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Boqii in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boqii in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boqii in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boqii by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 597,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Boqii alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Boqii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

BQ stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Boqii Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.