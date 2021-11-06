Marshall Wace LLP Takes $365,000 Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.11% of Radiant Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 61.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $362.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $257.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $117,692.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

