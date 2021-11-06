Marshall Wace LLP Invests $416,000 in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 87,408 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.27% of Exterran at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Exterran by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 262,740 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Exterran by 612.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 86,133 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exterran in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXTN opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.61. Exterran Co. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $142.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exterran Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

