Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$27.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

TSE MFI opened at C$31.66 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of C$23.56 and a 52 week high of C$31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.60. The firm has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 26.88.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5800001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.72%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

