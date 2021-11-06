Man Group plc Has $19.17 Million Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,834 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.26% of The New York Times worth $19,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,421 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,642,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The New York Times by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 789,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 679,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The New York Times by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 616,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueDrive Global Investors LLP acquired a new position in The New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth $25,477,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NYT opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.96. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 0.79.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

NYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

