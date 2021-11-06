Man Group plc Has $18.70 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 336.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,689 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 145.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,113 shares of company stock worth $17,012,070. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $193.19 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $197.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.95. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.18.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

