Man Group plc Buys 539,557 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 616.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 627,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,557 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $20,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 19.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 17.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GFL opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.84 and a beta of 1.09. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GFL shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

