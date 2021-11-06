Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Man Group plc raised its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,150 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.64% of Wolverine World Wide worth $17,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

WWW opened at $37.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.84. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.