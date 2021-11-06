Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 351.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,417 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $22,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $319.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $323.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

