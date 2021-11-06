MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.51

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $2.68. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 47,432 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $94.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.38.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 million. On average, analysts predict that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMMB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

